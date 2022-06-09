Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
PortugalPortugal0Czech RepCzech Republic0

Portugal v Czech Republic

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 13Danilo
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 18Neves
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 14William CarvalhoBooked at 3mins
  • 21Jota
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Dalot
  • 4Veiga Teixeira Carmo
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9André Silva
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 12Dantas da Silva
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 16Otávio
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 23Vitinha

Czech Rep

Formation 3-4-3

  • 16Stanek
  • 2Zima
  • 4Brabec
  • 13Mateju
  • 5Coufal
  • 22Soucek
  • 15Sadílek
  • 12Havel
  • 19Lingr
  • 10Kuchta
  • 9Hlozek

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclík
  • 3Jemelka
  • 6Kudela
  • 7Kalvach
  • 8Pesek
  • 11Jurecka
  • 14Tecl
  • 17Cerny
  • 18Zeleny
  • 20Vlkanova
  • 21Král
  • 23Mandous
Referee:
Matej Jug

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ales Mateju.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michal Sadílek (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Milan Havel with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Kuchta.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ales Mateju.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. William Carvalho (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Diogo Jota (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ales Mateju.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Milan Havel (Czech Republic).

  13. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michal Sadílek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  16. Booking

    William Carvalho (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).

  18. Post update

    Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Neves (Portugal).

  20. Post update

    Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain31204315
2Czech Rep31204315
3Portugal31205145
4Switzerland300317-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia31114224
3Sweden31113214
4Slovenia301216-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33003039
2Kosovo32013126
3Northern Ireland301202-21
4Cyprus301203-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia22004046
2Moldova21102024
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Ukraine11001013
3Armenia210112-13
4R. of Ireland200202-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22004226
2Austria21014223
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia21011103
3Belarus201101-11
4Azerbaijan201102-21

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta21102024
2Estonia21102024
3San Marino200204-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia32109277
2North Macedonia31203125
3Bulgaria302136-32
4Gibraltar301206-61

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22006246
2Belgium21017523
3Poland210137-43
4Wales200224-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories