Portugal v Czech Republic

Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 22Meireles Costa
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 13Danilo
- 5Guerreiro
- 18Neves
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 14William CarvalhoBooked at 3mins
- 21Jota
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Dalot
- 4Veiga Teixeira Carmo
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8João Moutinho
- 9André Silva
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 12Dantas da Silva
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 16Otávio
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 23Vitinha
Czech Rep
Formation 3-4-3
- 16Stanek
- 2Zima
- 4Brabec
- 13Mateju
- 5Coufal
- 22Soucek
- 15Sadílek
- 12Havel
- 19Lingr
- 10Kuchta
- 9Hlozek
Substitutes
- 1Vaclík
- 3Jemelka
- 6Kudela
- 7Kalvach
- 8Pesek
- 11Jurecka
- 14Tecl
- 17Cerny
- 18Zeleny
- 20Vlkanova
- 21Král
- 23Mandous
- Referee:
- Matej Jug
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ales Mateju.
Attempt missed. Michal Sadílek (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Milan Havel with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Kuchta.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ales Mateju.
Attempt blocked. William Carvalho (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro with a cross.
Diogo Jota (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic).
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ales Mateju.
Foul by Milan Havel (Czech Republic).
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Michal Sadílek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
William Carvalho (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).
Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rúben Neves (Portugal).
Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.