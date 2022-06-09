Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Billy Waters had a two-year spell at Cheltenham and later returned there on loan

Striker Billy Waters has joined Barrow, reuniting with boss Pete Wild.

The 27-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal, scored 21 goals last season for FC Halifax, where his contract expires this summer.

He is Wild's first signing since the manager left Halifax to take over at League Two Barrow following the Shaymen's defeat in the National League play-offs last month.

Waters has also had spells Crewe, Torquay, Cheltenham and Northampton.

"It's a huge statement - and it's the first of a few statements we would like to make," Wild told the club website.

"The way Billy plays is a reflection of how I want my team to play. A lot of the goals he scored and the chances he created last season came through his own endeavour and hard work, and he's just an infectious person on and off the pitch.

"In all honesty, it was just a no-brainer for me to try and bring him to the club and I'm delighted he's signed."

