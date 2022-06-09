Swansea City unveil updated club crest for 2022-23 season
Swansea City have unveiled an updated club crest for the 2022-23 Championship season.
The crest features a blue background, which is a nod to the badge used by the club during the mid-1990s.
The new version, which will be used on all kits and training wear next season, again features a swan standing on a castle, which reflects the city's coat of arms.
The new Championship campaign begins on 30 July.