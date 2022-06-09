Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The price cap on away tickets will be included in the Premier League Rules for the first time

All 20 Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed to maintain the £30 price cap on away tickets for the next three seasons.

The cap is in recognition of the additional travel costs involved with attending away matches.

A statement from the Premier League said clubs recognise the "importance of supporters in generating the best possible atmosphere at matches".

The cap was introduced in 2016-17 and will be reviewed again in 2025.

A plan to improve the league's "collective offer" for fans has also been approved, which includes the introduction of Fan Advisory Boards and nominating an official to be responsible for the club's fan engagement activities.

"Fans are the lifeblood of the game and are essential to their clubs, these new standards will ensure long-term meaningful engagement with supporters," the statement continued.

The Premier League has also suspended its £43m six-year deal with Russian broadcaster Match TV, which was due to commence at the start of the 2022-23 season, following the country's invasion of Ukraine.