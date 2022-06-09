Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Laia Aleixandri is Manchester City's third summer signing

Manchester City have signed Spain defender Laia Aleixandri from Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old made just under 50 appearances in all competitions for Atletico over a five-year spell.

Aleixandri is City's third signing of the summer and will join Gareth Taylor's side on 1 July, subject to international clearance.

"I am very happy to be here and to be a part of this amazing club - I am very excited for what is to come," she said.

"My dream here is to win a lot of titles and to improve as a player with the help of my new team-mates."

Aleixandri made her senior debut for Spain in May 2019, and in January 2020 was named by Uefa as one of the 10 most promising young players in Europe.

She joins Venezuelan forward Deyna Castellanos in making the move to City from Atletico this summer, while the club also announced the arrival of Spain left-back Leila Ouahabi from Barcelona on Wednesday.

"Having such a talented young player as Laia join our team is a real coup for us as a club," said Taylor.

"Even though she is only 21, she has an incredible amount of experience under her belt for both club and country so far and it is so exciting to think about what is to come from her in the future.

"She is a player who is hungry to learn and grow, and she will certainly have the opportunity to do that here at City with the team she will have around her."