Clubs across the Premier League have shown support for Ukraine

The Premier League has suspended its £43m six-year deal with Russian broadcaster Match TV following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The deal was due to commence at the start of the 2022-23 season.

However, clubs were informed at Thursday's annual general meeting in Harrogate that the decision had already been taken to suspend the contract.

It is not clear how long the suspension will run for, or whether the contract will eventually be scrapped completely.

Premier League bosses felt they had no option other than to halt the deal.

The previous deal with Rambler - which was due to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season - was suspended in March following the invasion.