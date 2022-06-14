Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Hibernian and St Mirren boss Jack Ross is the clear favourite to replace Tam Courts as Dundee United head coach. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Ross is believed to be the only name in the frame for the United post. (Mail) external-link

Courts looks to have missed out on the Rijeka job after leaving Tannadice. (Record) external-link

The Scot is a surprise contender to take over at Hungary's Honved.(Courier - subscription required) external-link

Manager Steve Clarke was angered after bottles were thrown on to the pitch during Scotland's 4-1 win in Armenia. (Record) external-link

Scotland captain for the night John McGinn says he was headbutted by Armenia's Arman Hovhannisyan, who was sent off. (Sun) external-link

Celtic face stiff competition to sign Manchester City's Ko Itakura with Borussia Monchengladbach reportedly is pole position to complete the capture of the left-back. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Midfielder Luca Connell has announced his departure from Celtic on social media. (Sun) external-link

Kilmarnock have signed Kerr McInroy on a two-year deal following his Celtic exit. (Sun) external-link

Rangers have reportedly entered into talks with striker Alfredo Morelos about a new contract. (Sun) external-link

Midfielder Joe Aribo did not make it off the bench in Nigeria's 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe but the Rangers man still ended season 2021-22 as the world's most used top-flight player with 70 appearances. (Record) external-link

Gheorghe Hagi says Rangers are "very happy" with son Ianis' injury recovery. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool have work to do to meet Aberdeen's valuation of right-back Calvin Ramsay.(Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are being linked with Odd's Norwegian striker Tobias Lauritsen.(Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Heart of Midlothian attacker Ryan Stevenson hopes the Tynecastle club sign Lawrence Shankland to complete their attacking line-up. (Record) external-link