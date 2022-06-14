Scottish Gossip: Ross, Dundee United, Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts
Former Hibernian and St Mirren boss Jack Ross is the clear favourite to replace Tam Courts as Dundee United head coach. (The Times - subscription required)
Ross is believed to be the only name in the frame for the United post. (Mail)
Courts looks to have missed out on the Rijeka job after leaving Tannadice. (Record)
The Scot is a surprise contender to take over at Hungary's Honved.(Courier - subscription required)
Manager Steve Clarke was angered after bottles were thrown on to the pitch during Scotland's 4-1 win in Armenia. (Record)
Scotland captain for the night John McGinn says he was headbutted by Armenia's Arman Hovhannisyan, who was sent off. (Sun)
Celtic face stiff competition to sign Manchester City's Ko Itakura with Borussia Monchengladbach reportedly is pole position to complete the capture of the left-back. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Midfielder Luca Connell has announced his departure from Celtic on social media. (Sun)
Kilmarnock have signed Kerr McInroy on a two-year deal following his Celtic exit. (Sun)
Rangers have reportedly entered into talks with striker Alfredo Morelos about a new contract. (Sun)
Midfielder Joe Aribo did not make it off the bench in Nigeria's 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe but the Rangers man still ended season 2021-22 as the world's most used top-flight player with 70 appearances. (Record)
Gheorghe Hagi says Rangers are "very happy" with son Ianis' injury recovery. (Herald - subscription required)
Liverpool have work to do to meet Aberdeen's valuation of right-back Calvin Ramsay.(Press and Journal - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Aberdeen are being linked with Odd's Norwegian striker Tobias Lauritsen.(Press and Journal - subscription required)
Former Heart of Midlothian attacker Ryan Stevenson hopes the Tynecastle club sign Lawrence Shankland to complete their attacking line-up. (Record)
Hearts are expected to receive a six-figure windfall following Australia's qualification for the World Cup, with Tynecastle trio Nathaniel Atkinson, Cameron Devlin and Kye Rowles in the Socceroos squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)