Scottish Gossip: Ross, Dundee United, Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts

Jack Ross

Former Hibernian and St Mirren boss Jack Ross is the clear favourite to replace Tam Courts as Dundee United head coach. (The Times - subscription required)external-link

Ross is believed to be the only name in the frame for the United post. (Mail)external-link

Courts looks to have missed out on the Rijeka job after leaving Tannadice. (Record)external-link

The Scot is a surprise contender to take over at Hungary's Honved.(Courier - subscription required)external-link

Manager Steve Clarke was angered after bottles were thrown on to the pitch during Scotland's 4-1 win in Armenia. (Record)external-link

Scotland captain for the night John McGinn says he was headbutted by Armenia's Arman Hovhannisyan, who was sent off. (Sun)external-link

Celtic face stiff competition to sign Manchester City's Ko Itakura with Borussia Monchengladbach reportedly is pole position to complete the capture of the left-back. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Midfielder Luca Connell has announced his departure from Celtic on social media. (Sun)external-link

Kilmarnock have signed Kerr McInroy on a two-year deal following his Celtic exit. (Sun)external-link

Rangers have reportedly entered into talks with striker Alfredo Morelos about a new contract. (Sun)external-link

Midfielder Joe Aribo did not make it off the bench in Nigeria's 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe but the Rangers man still ended season 2021-22 as the world's most used top-flight player with 70 appearances. (Record)external-link

Gheorghe Hagi says Rangers are "very happy" with son Ianis' injury recovery. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Liverpool have work to do to meet Aberdeen's valuation of right-back Calvin Ramsay.(Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are being linked with Odd's Norwegian striker Tobias Lauritsen.(Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Former Heart of Midlothian attacker Ryan Stevenson hopes the Tynecastle club sign Lawrence Shankland to complete their attacking line-up. (Record)external-link

Hearts are expected to receive a six-figure windfall following Australia's qualification for the World Cup, with Tynecastle trio Nathaniel Atkinson, Cameron Devlin and Kye Rowles in the Socceroos squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

