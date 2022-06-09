Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Origi received a guard of honour from his Liverpool teammates in their last home game of the season 2021-22 season against Wolves

Divock Origi is among seven players who will leave Liverpool when their contracts expire at the end of June, the Reds have confirmed.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, winger Sheyi Ojo and midfielder Ben Woodburn will also leave Anfield, along with three academy players.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had already said Belgium striker Origi would leave at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has since been linked with a move to AC Milan.

Origi has scored some of the most memorable goals in the club's history, despite playing mainly as a substitute.

He has not played enough games this term to trigger a one-year extension to his contract.

Origi was signed by Brendan Rodgers in 2014 and scored 41 goals for the Reds in 175 games, with his time at Anfield broken up with loan spells at Lille and Wolfsburg.

His goals against Barcelona in Liverpool's stunning comeback in the Champions League semi-final second leg in 2019 and the second goal in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in the final have cemented his 'legend' status at the club.

Karius played 49 games under Klopp during his first two seasons on Merseyside but has been on loan at Besiktas and Union Berlin.

He played in the Reds' 2018 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, in which he was blamed for two of the goals - although it later emerged he had suffered a concussion.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff and Sean Wilson are the three academy players leaving the club.