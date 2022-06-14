Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool have completed the signing of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side Benfica on a six-year-deal for an initial £64m.

The 22-year-old could become the club's record signing, with the fee rising to a potential £85m with add-ons.

Nunez scored 34 times in 41 appearances for Benfica last season.

Liverpool's current record transfer is the £75m paid to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

It is likely the fee for Nunez should hit the £85m mark if he plays regularly. The add-ons range from how many goals he scores to whether the Reds win the Champions League.

The signing is subject to international clearance and work permit approval.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season, but were runners-up in the Premier League and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

More to follow.