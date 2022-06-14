Close menu

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool complete signing of Uruguay striker from Benfica for initial £64m

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Darwin Nunez signs for Liverpool
Darwin Nunez scored for Benfica against Liverpool in both a 3-1 defeat and 3-3 draw in last season's Champions league

Liverpool have completed the signing of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side Benfica on a six-year-deal for an initial £64m.

The 22-year-old could become the club's record signing, with the fee rising to a potential £85m with add-ons.

Nunez scored 34 times in 41 appearances for Benfica last season.

"I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club," he said. "I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool."

Nunez added: "I've played against Liverpool and I've seen them in lots of games in the Champions League - and it's my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it's going to suit my style of play here."

Liverpool's current record transfer is the £75m paid to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

Nunez's fee should reach at least £75m if he plays regularly. The add-ons in the deal, which could amount to £21m in total if they are all met, range from how many goals he scores to whether the Reds win the Champions League.

The signing is subject to international clearance and work permit approval.

The frontman, who has 11 caps for Uruguay, scored 26 goals in 28 league games in 2021-22 - with 25 of those goals coming in the 24 league matches in which he started.

As well as being the Primeira Liga's top scorer for 2021-22, Nunez also scored six times in 10 Champions League games last season, including against Liverpool in both legs of their quarter-final in April.

"When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here," said Nunez.

"You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, 'Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.

"That's one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool - to win trophies and titles."

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season, but were runners-up in the Premier League and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Premier League rivals Manchester United were also reportedly interested in signing Nunezexternal-link, who cost Benfica 24m euros (£20.5m) when he signed from Spanish side Almeria in 2020.

Nunez will wear the number 27 shirt as he becomes the third Uruguayan to sign for the Anfield outfit, after Luis Suarez and Sebastian Coates.

Portuguese 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho became Liverpool's first signing of the summer transfer window in May, with the forward set to officially join from Fulham on 1 July.

The Reds have rejected a deal worth £30m from Bayern Munich for Senegal forward Sadio Mane who, like the club's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, is set to become a free agent next summer if an agreement over a new contract cannot be reached.

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, another key member of Liverpool's attack during Jurgen Klopp's tenure, has also entered the final 12 months of his current deal, while Japan international Takumi Minamino is attracting interest from a number of clubs.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

425 comments

  • Comment posted by Malc, today at 19:26

    If he fits in as quickly as Diaz or jota did Liverpool will be over the moon

    • Reply posted by BertiefulSouth, today at 20:00

      BertiefulSouth replied:
      Over the moon maybe, but not over the blue moon (yet again)

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 19:28

    Liverpool sign Nunez, City sign Haaland and United sign, er........United sign mmmm.....er.........

    • Reply posted by marballous, today at 19:35

      marballous replied:
      Looking at signing!

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:27

    Get most of this back through Mane, minamino and more sales.

    Liverpool have the best business model. Unlike a certain other club who have dodgy sponsorship deals and a rich sugar daddy 😁

    • Reply posted by grg, today at 19:29

      grg replied:
      You need luck in the transfer market

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:30

    Welcome to Anfield, young man.

    • Reply posted by Bobsy, today at 19:39

      Bobsy replied:
      You a scout leader?

  • Comment posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 19:23

    Proper number 9 is what we've been crying out for. TAA and Robbo are gonna love this guy.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:05

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      People, Scotland won again today, doesn’t anybody want to talk about that?

  • Comment posted by Gary Scott, today at 19:25

    I don’t think anyone should be brave enough to question Liverpool signings anymore. All of them end up looking like absolute bargains. Wish Man U had recruitment as good

    • Reply posted by LFCinCA, today at 19:45

      LFCinCA replied:
      Ha! You must not spend much time on the internet. It's like they think we're trying to join fight club... If the player is young, say he's unproven. If his fee is high, say he's too expensive. If he's foreign, say something racist.

  • Comment posted by Browski, today at 19:26

    Get in! Let's be having it😃

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:40

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Man Not-Utd fans, remember when your team signed all the big ones and the rest of us would look on in awe? Well, the shoe is truly on the other foot, now isn’t it?

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:27

    Is Nunez’ contract for five years or six years?
    I have seen majority of outlets say five years, but some like the Liverpool Echo say six years.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 19:34

      John replied:
      6

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 19:27

    Can we skip the nations league and just start the Premier League next week? This season could be one for the ages with City and Liverpool arguably even stronger than last year.

    • Reply posted by jodie, today at 20:21

      jodie replied:
      What a complete waste of energy the Nation league is.
      Not watched any of it

  • Comment posted by Eli , today at 19:23

    what a season to look fowrard to (that is as long as you're not a manu supporter! ;-)

    • Reply posted by grg, today at 19:34

      grg replied:
      Still along way off City

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 19:30

    Liverpool buying when near/at the top. Right way to do it keep squad fresh.
    Can be too easy to stick with same ‘winning’ squad but you need to refresh

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:37

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      dont fool yourself. liverpool are buying their way to the league trophy

  • Comment posted by Wolves Aye We 2022, today at 19:25

    Great signing but will see Mane signing for Munich by the weekend.

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, today at 19:36

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      And?

  • Comment posted by Vrellnexian, today at 19:56

    Funny how BBC always report INITIAL FEE when it's other clubs, however if it's Manchester United they include all the add ons and then report then TOTAL FEE thereby feeding the narrative that the clubs always pays inflated fees. The Nunez fee for example would have been reported by BBC as £85m or £90m. Just for perspective, the Maguire and Sancho fees were reported with any add ons included!

    • Reply posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 19:58

      so my granddaughter says replied:
      Point being? Are you trying to say there's a bias from BBC Salford in FAVOUR of Liverpool? Get real.

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 19:56

    Be humble people. Why should we attempt to antagonise rival clubs. The Liverpool way is the humble way.

  • Comment posted by Markt66 , today at 19:38

    Are they still spending that Coutinho money ? it’s like a bottomless pit .

    • Reply posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 19:42

      GreySmallCobra replied:
      Like your still spending oil money obviously

  • Comment posted by djn, today at 19:27

    it’s always a risk spending big money on an unproven (at the highest level) player, but if any team management structures mitigate the risk it’s liverpool. Their recent history of polishing players for their system is superb.

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 19:34

      Pen Factory replied:
      Every signing is a risk, United spent big money on a proven so called world class and World Cup winning midfielder but look how that worked out for them

  • Comment posted by Coffee Fueled Curmudgeon, today at 19:28

    ..and no mercenary two year sell on fee from a player that wants to be here. Lovely.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 19:28

    Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal all doing business early. I'm sure Chelsea will soon follow. Should be a good fight for top 4 places, there are no other clubs that could possibly threaten this lot for a top 4 place ;-)

  • Comment posted by Aidan79, today at 19:46

    Erm, that's a lot of money. Who did you sell to fund that transfer?

    • Reply posted by OutBack Warrior, today at 19:48

      OutBack Warrior replied:
      Ian Rush

  • Comment posted by popeye, today at 19:42

    liverpool spending big money on a no 9. though liverpool will say they have not net spent 100m and all that.net spend is brought up. .maybe but if you type in your search engine liverpool fc debt it brings up there debt amount. they always talk about there net spend each season being good and yet have a debt of £386m and growing.

