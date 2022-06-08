Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Tam Courts took Dundee United to European qualification in his first season

Dundee United have given manager Tam Courts permission to speak to Croatian side Rijeka.

Courts, 40, took over at Tannadice a year ago before leading United to fourth and a Europa Conference League spot.

The former Kelty Hearts boss is now expected to speak to Rijeka this week after an approach was made.

Rijeka finished fourth in their domestic league and lost to Hajduk Split in the Croatian Cup final.

United's players are due to return for pre-season training on 23 June.

Only last month, owner Mark Ogren said he would not hold Courts back if a lucrative offer came his way.

"If people are talking about him moving to another club, it says he is worthy - we always knew he was. But it would cost somebody if they wanted to come in and take him," he said.