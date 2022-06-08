Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A4
BelgiumBelgium6PolandPoland1

Belgium 6-1 Poland: Roberto Martinez's side come from behind for big win

Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne moved into Belgium's top 10 scorers with his 24th international strike

Belgium came from behind to thrash Poland in the Nations League.

Robert Lewandowski put Poland ahead with an expert control and finish, his 76th international goal, but Axel Witsel levelled from outside the box.

Kevin de Bruyne made it 2-1 before Leandro Trossard struck twice, the second a beautiful curling shot.

Leander Dendoncker hammered in from 30 yards and Lois Openda scored four minutes after coming off the bench for his international debut.

It was a perfect response for Roberto Martinez's side, who lost 4-1 to the Netherlands in their opening game.

The Dutch beat Wales 2-1 in the other Group A4 game to go top on six points.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Mignolet
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 21CastagneSubstituted forT Hazardat 85'minutes
  • 6WitselBooked at 36minsSubstituted forFaesat 85'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Carrasco
  • 7De BruyneSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 75'minutes
  • 23BatshuayiSubstituted forOpendaat 85'minutes
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forTrossardat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sels
  • 3Theate
  • 4Boyata
  • 9Openda
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Mertens
  • 15Meunier
  • 16T Hazard
  • 17Trossard
  • 18De Ketelaere
  • 20Vanaken
  • 22Faes

Poland

Formation 4-5-1

  • 22Dragowski
  • 16Gumny
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 4PuchaczSubstituted forBereszynskiat 45'minutes
  • 13KaminskiSubstituted forZalewskiat 81'minutes
  • 6Zurkowski
  • 10KrychowiakBooked at 14minsSubstituted forSzymanskiat 45'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 19SzymanskiSubstituted forCashat 66'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forBuksaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Cash
  • 3Wieteska
  • 7Buksa
  • 8Linetty
  • 11Swiderski
  • 12Skorupski
  • 14Klich
  • 17Szymanski
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 21Zalewski
  • 23Frankowski
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium 6, Poland 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium 6, Poland 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 6, Poland 1. Loïs Openda (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Poland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski.

  5. Post update

    Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Szymon Zurkowski (Poland).

  7. Post update

    Leandro Trossard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Damian Szymanski (Poland).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Buksa (Poland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicola Zalewski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

  12. Post update

    Adam Buksa (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Loïs Openda replaces Michy Batshuayi.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Wout Faes replaces Axel Witsel.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Thorgan Hazard replaces Timothy Castagne.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 5, Poland 1. Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Nicola Zalewski replaces Jakub Kaminski.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 4, Poland 1. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Damian Szymanski.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22004226
2Austria21014223
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22006246
2Belgium21017523
3Poland210137-43
4Wales200224-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22009276
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201136-31
4Gibraltar200206-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia21011103
3Belarus201101-11
4Azerbaijan201102-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway22003126
2Serbia21014223
3Sweden21013213
4Slovenia200216-50

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21105144
2Czech Rep21104314
3Spain20203302
4Switzerland200216-50

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece22002026
2Kosovo21012113
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Ukraine11001013
3Armenia210112-13
4R. of Ireland200202-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia22004046
2Moldova21102024
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

