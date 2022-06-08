Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kevin de Bruyne moved into Belgium's top 10 scorers with his 24th international strike

Belgium came from behind to thrash Poland in the Nations League.

Robert Lewandowski put Poland ahead with an expert control and finish, his 76th international goal, but Axel Witsel levelled from outside the box.

Kevin de Bruyne made it 2-1 before Leandro Trossard struck twice, the second a beautiful curling shot.

Leander Dendoncker hammered in from 30 yards and Lois Openda scored four minutes after coming off the bench for his international debut.

It was a perfect response for Roberto Martinez's side, who lost 4-1 to the Netherlands in their opening game.

The Dutch beat Wales 2-1 in the other Group A4 game to go top on six points.