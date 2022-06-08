Match ends, Belgium 6, Poland 1.
Belgium came from behind to thrash Poland in the Nations League.
Robert Lewandowski put Poland ahead with an expert control and finish, his 76th international goal, but Axel Witsel levelled from outside the box.
Kevin de Bruyne made it 2-1 before Leandro Trossard struck twice, the second a beautiful curling shot.
Leander Dendoncker hammered in from 30 yards and Lois Openda scored four minutes after coming off the bench for his international debut.
It was a perfect response for Roberto Martinez's side, who lost 4-1 to the Netherlands in their opening game.
The Dutch beat Wales 2-1 in the other Group A4 game to go top on six points.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Mignolet
- 19Dendoncker
- 2Alderweireld
- 5Vertonghen
- 21CastagneSubstituted forT Hazardat 85'minutes
- 6WitselBooked at 36minsSubstituted forFaesat 85'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 11Carrasco
- 7De BruyneSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 75'minutes
- 23BatshuayiSubstituted forOpendaat 85'minutes
- 10E HazardSubstituted forTrossardat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sels
- 3Theate
- 4Boyata
- 9Openda
- 13Casteels
- 14Mertens
- 15Meunier
- 16T Hazard
- 17Trossard
- 18De Ketelaere
- 20Vanaken
- 22Faes
Poland
Formation 4-5-1
- 22Dragowski
- 16Gumny
- 15Glik
- 5Bednarek
- 4PuchaczSubstituted forBereszynskiat 45'minutes
- 13KaminskiSubstituted forZalewskiat 81'minutes
- 6Zurkowski
- 10KrychowiakBooked at 14minsSubstituted forSzymanskiat 45'minutes
- 20Zielinski
- 19SzymanskiSubstituted forCashat 66'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forBuksaat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2Cash
- 3Wieteska
- 7Buksa
- 8Linetty
- 11Swiderski
- 12Skorupski
- 14Klich
- 17Szymanski
- 18Bereszynski
- 21Zalewski
- 23Frankowski
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 6, Poland 1.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 6, Poland 1. Loïs Openda (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Poland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski.
Post update
Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Szymon Zurkowski (Poland).
Post update
Leandro Trossard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Damian Szymanski (Poland).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Buksa (Poland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicola Zalewski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Post update
Adam Buksa (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Loïs Openda replaces Michy Batshuayi.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Wout Faes replaces Axel Witsel.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Thorgan Hazard replaces Timothy Castagne.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 5, Poland 1. Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Nicola Zalewski replaces Jakub Kaminski.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 4, Poland 1. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Damian Szymanski.
Post update
Foul by Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium).