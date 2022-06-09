Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Rocky Bushiri was brought to Hibs last season by previous boss Shaun Maloney

Hibernian have signed Rocky Bushiri on a three-year deal from Norwich City after the defender's loan spell last season at Easter Road.

Bushiri, 22, made 15 appearances following his January arrival to trigger the option of a permanent move.

His signing comes after 20-year-old striker Momodou Bojang joined on loan from Gambian club Rainbow FC.

Gambia Under-20 cap Bojang spent last season with Famalicao's Under-23 side in Portugal, scoring six goals.

New Hibs manager Lee Johnson says centre-back Bushiri has "a lot of attributes" to be successful.

"He has obvious strengths and it'll be interesting to see how quickly he can adapt to a new playing style," Johnson added.

Bojang has signed on a year-long loan and Hibs have the option to make the deal permanent.

"There was a lot of interest in him from Portugal, Sweden, and in the MLS, but he chose Hibs to be his home," added Johnson.

"He's a player that's incredibly hungry to succeed and I'm looking forward to seeing how quickly he can adapt to the Scottish game."

