Hibernian: Gambian striker Momodou Bojang signs on loan

Hibernian

Hibernian have signed Momodou Bojang on a year-long loan from Gambian club Rainbow FC after fending off "a lot of interest" in the striker.

The Scottish Premiership side also have the option to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent deal.

Capped by Gambia Under-20s - for whom he was top scorer - Bojang spent last season with Famalicao's U23 side in Portugal, scoring six goals.

"We welcome Momodou to the club with open arms," said Hibs boss Lee Johnson.

"There was a lot of interest in him from Portugal, Sweden, and in the MLS, but he chose Hibs to be his home.

"He's a player that's incredibly hungry to succeed and I'm looking forward to seeing how quickly he can adapt to the Scottish game."

