Winger Callum O’Dowda played 21 games for Bristol City last season, scoring once

Republic of Ireland winger Callum O'Dowda has signed for Cardiff City on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old will become a Bluebird on 1 July after he comes out of contract with Championship rivals Bristol City.

The last of O'Dowda's 23 caps came against Wales in November 2020.

"I'm delighted. It's been a long process, from meeting the gaffer and going around the training ground, to... putting pen to paper," he said.

"The intent and the passion the manager showed, and also the business that the club has been doing in the transfer window, was something that I want to be part of.

"I'm at a stage in my career where I'm hungry, I want to achieve as much as I can, and I feel as though I could be hitting my prime now. So, it's all about kicking on with the right team, the right manager and a fantastic club."

O'Dowda - who can also operate as a left wing-back - joined Bristol City from Oxford United in 2016 and scored 10 goals in 176 appearances.

He played played 21 times in the 2021-22 season, scoring once, as the Robins finished 17th in the table - a place above Cardiff - but has been troubled in the past couple of campaigns by hamstring and knee ligament injuries.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison added on the club website: "It's been a long pursuit. We made contact a while back, he had a lot of options and he chose us at the end of it, so it's credit to all the hard work that everybody has put in.

"He fits the bill in all departments. He brings that quality in the final third and he's a really good athlete. He can score goals, he can make goals and we've just got to get the best out of him.

"I showed him the plan, explained how he would fit into that plan and showed him what we want to do. We want players who want to be here and be part of it and I'm really pleased to have him on board."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.