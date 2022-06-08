Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Ryan Croasdale started every game for Stockport in their National League title-winning campaign

Stockport County midfielder Ryan Croasdale has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The 27-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of next season.

Croasdale made 49 appearances last season and started all 44 games of the Hatters' National League title-winning campaign.

He moved to the Greater Manchester club in September 2020 from AFC Fylde, having spent two seasons at Kidderminster Harriers.

"Ryan is somebody who embodies the phrase 'deeds not words'," director of football Simon Wilson told the club's website external-link .

"You'll rarely hear much from him as he goes about his business but he has been perhaps the most consistent performer in the last two seasons.

"He is always available to train or play, and has a relentless work ethic which has helped the team dictate and dominate games.

"We're delighted to extend Ryan's stay with us and secure these attributes for a further two years."