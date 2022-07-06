How to watch every Women's Euro 2022 game on BBC TV
|Uefa Euro 2022 on the BBC
|Dates: 6-31 July. Venues: Old Trafford, St Mary's Stadium, Brentford Community Stadium, Stadium MK, Leigh Sports Village, Bramall Lane, Manchester City Academy Stadium, Brighton Community Stadium, Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
The BBC has exclusive TV coverage of all 31 Women's European Championship games this summer.
BBC Radio 5 Live will also have commentary on selected matches, including all England and Northern Ireland games - plus every knockout game.
There will also be a Daily Euros Podcast, while the BBC Sport website and app will have live texts of every match, reports, in-play video clips and match highlights.
Every game is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Here are the details of which TV channels you will also find them all on.
Euro 2022 TV & Radio schedule (all times BST)
Wednesday, 6 July
England v Austria - Old Trafford, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)
Thursday, 7 July
Norway v Northern Ireland - St Mary's Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)
Friday, 8 July
Spain v Finland - Stadium MK, 17:00 (BBC Two)
Germany v Denmark - Brentford Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two/Radio 5 Live)
Saturday, 9 July
Portugal v Switzerland - Leigh Sports Village, 17:00 (BBC Two)
Netherlands v Sweden - Bramall Lane, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Lives)
Sunday, 10 July
Belgium v Iceland - Manchester City Academy Stadium, 17:00 (BBC Two)
France v Italy - New York Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two)
Monday, 11 July
Austria v Northern Ireland - St Mary's Stadium, 17:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)
England v Norway - Brighton Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)
Tuesday, 12 July
Denmark v Finland - Stadium MK, 17:00 (BBC Two)
Germany v Spain - Brentford Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two/Radio 5 Live)
Wednesday, 13 July
Sweden v Switzerland - Bramall Lane, 17:00 (BBC Two)
Netherlands v Portugal - Leigh Sports Village, 20:00 (BBC Two)
Thursday, 14 July
Italy v Iceland - Manchester City Academy Stadium, 17:00 (BBC Two)
France v Belgium - New York Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One)
Friday, 15 July
Northern Ireland v England - St Mary's Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)
Austria v Norway - Brighton Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Three)
Saturday, 16 July
Finland v Germany - Stadium MK, 20:00 (BBC Two)
Denmark v Spain - Brentford Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC iPlayer)
Sunday, 17 July
Switzerland v Netherlands - Bramall Lane, 17:00 (BBC Two)
Sweden v Portugal - Leigh Sports Village, 17:00 (BBC iPlayer)
Monday, 18 July
Iceland v France - New York Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two)
Italy v Belgium - Manchester City Academy Stadium, 20:00 (BBC iPlayer)
TV channels for knockout games yet to be confirmed
Wednesday, 20 July
Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B, 20:00
Thursday, 21 July
Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A, 20:00
Friday, 22 July
Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D, 20:00
Saturday, 23 July
Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C, 20:00
Tuesday, 26 July
Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)
Wednesday, 27 July
Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)
Sunday, 31 July
Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2 - Wembley Stadium, 17:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)
(all times BST)