Rasmus Kristensen featured for Denmark in recent Nations League games against France and Austria

Leeds have agreed a deal to sign defender Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old right-back has agreed a five-year deal and will join the club on 1 July.

A Denmark international with six caps, Kristensen made 44 appearances for Salzburg last season, scoring 10 goals as they won a league and cup double.

The transfer is subject to the necessary international clearance and a work permit.

"When I heard about the option to come here [to Leeds] I was really into it," Kristensen told BBC Radio Leeds. "It didn't take a lot to convince me it was a good idea.

"I am just really happy that everything is settled and I can look forward to an exciting season."

Kristensen links up again with boss Jesse Marsch, who previously managed him at the Austrian club, having signed him from Dutch club Ajax in 2019.

He will become the second player to join Leeds from Salzburg this summer after American midfielder Brenden Aaronson agreed to move to the club last month.

"He was the one who brought me to Salzburg from Amsterdam and I needed a bit of a rebuild after a rough time," Kristensen added. "With Jesse, I evolved my game and became a better football player.

"He is a big part of my decision to join here. I fit his style of football, I think."

Kristensen began his career in his native Denmark with FC Midtjylland, helping them become Danish champions in 2017-18.

He won a league and cup double in his one full season at Ajax before joining Red Bull Salzburg, in 2019, where he has won three back-to-back domestic doubles - two under Marsch's management - and last season helped them reach the Champions League last 16.

Leeds will be without regular right-back Luke Ayling until the autumn after he had surgery on his long-standing knee injury, but will have 20-year-old Cody Drameh back after a loan spell in the Championship with Cardiff.

