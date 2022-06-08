Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Ylber Ramadani has 15 caps for Albania

Aberdeen have completed their first signing of the summer with Ylber Ramadani joining on a three-year deal.

The Albania midfielder, 26, arrives from MTK Budapest, where he spent last season after four years with Danish side Vejle.

Ramadani has 15 caps and the Dons received governing body endorsement for the signing, with a visa pending.

"Ylber is an energetic, hardworking player with great versatility," manager Jim Goodwin told the club website.

"He has the game intelligence to be able to play a couple of positions in the midfield area, either as a holding midfielder or as a more advanced box-to-box midfielder.

"He is a real team player who leads by example, and I've no doubt he will be a big favourite with the fans due to the desire and commitment he gives in every game."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.