Josh Vela made 84 league appearances for Shrewsbury

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Josh Vela on a three-year deal after he rejected a new contract at Shrewsbury.

The 28-year-old had looked set to stay with the Shropshire club when they reported he had agreed a new two-year deal with them last month.

However, he has instead decided to join Scott Brown's side as their second summer signing after St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney.

The Cod Army finished 21st in League One last season.

