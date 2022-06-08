Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Matt Targett had a successful loan spell at Newcastle last season

Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett is close to re-joining Newcastle on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old joined Eddie Howe's side on loan last season, moving to St James' Park in January.

He made 16 Premier League appearances, during which Newcastle won 10 games, lifting them from the bottom three to finish 11th.

Targett made the loan move after Aston Villa signed Lucas Digne from Everton for £25m.

Howe is also targeting a forward and a centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Talks have been held with Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, while there have been links with Lille centre-back Sven Botman and Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.