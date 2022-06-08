Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin made 17 Oxford appearances last season before being ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament injury

Oxford United midfielder Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin has signed a new one-year deal with the League One club.

The 28-year-old joined from Motherwell in 2019 and has gone on to make 101 appearances, but missed the second half of last term with a knee injury.

"I have been working hard and will hopefully get a good pre-season and play a full part in what we hope will be a successful season," he said.

"I love being at Oxford - the players and staff are a very tight group."