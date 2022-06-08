Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Gary Bowyer has managed more than 350 senior club matches

New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer can "really drive the club forward", says technical director Gordon Strachan.

The Englishman, 50, replaces Mark McGhee at Dens Park following the club's relegation to the Championship.

The former Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Bradford City boss was sacked by Salford City last month after missing out on the League Two play-offs.

Dundee were in discussions with ex-Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney but talks broke down last week.

Bowyer will be assisted by Billy Barr, but the club statement does not mention contract duration.

"He is someone who ticked all the boxes during the process and that we feel can really drive the club forward," said former Scotland and Celtic manager Strachan.

"Now is the time for everyone to pull together and get right behind the manager and the team for the new season."

The Dark Blues finished bottom of the Premiership, with McGhee having replaced James McPake midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

They will begin the new season in next month's League Cup first-round group stage, playing Hamilton Academical, Stranraer, Queen's Park and Forfar Athletic.

The first round of Championship fixtures will take place on the weekend of 31 July.