Celtic have made contact with the representatives of goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who is out of contract following four years at Dundee United. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic will reportedly have to pay £800,000 to sign Israel midfielder Mohammed Abu Fani from Maccabi Haifa. (Express) external-link

Heart of Midlothian have agreed to sign Australia defender Kye Rowles from Central Coast Mariners but the deal is subject to obtaining a visa via governing body endorsement. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

A return to Hearts for forward Ellis Simms is unlikely, says manager Robbie Neilson after the striker spent the second half of last season on loan from Everton. (Express) external-link

Aberdeen are prepared to wait for their valuation to be met as Liverpool pursue a deal to sign Pittodrie right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Defender Leon King wants to be "pushing" for a Rangers first-team place next season and is excited to have more opportunities to play with Connor Goldson, who recently signed a new contract. (Sun) external-link

Alex Rae says Rangers' upcoming summer friendly with Sunderland is a good chance for Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to assess Black Cats striker Ross Stewart, who has been linked with a move to Glasgow. Rae played for both clubs. (Record) external-link

Aston Villa are nearing a £300,000 deal for Rangers attacker Rory Wilson, 16. (Express and Star) external-link

Manager Steve Clarke says captain Andy Robertson was "outstanding" in Scotland's 2-0 win against Armenia. (Sun) external-link

Clarke urges Scotland to go on another long unbeaten run after getting back to winning ways on Wednesday. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen may be forced to wait in their pursuit of Celtic defender Liam Scales as the Glasgow club try to get other players back from injury. (Record) external-link