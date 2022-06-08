Last updated on .From the section Irish

Midfielder Kelly has had an impressive season for Coleraine

Premier League club West Ham United are leading the race to sign Coleraine teenager Patrick Kelly, BBC Sport NI understands.

The 17-year-old midfielder has impressed a number of English clubs after a breakthrough season with Oran Kearney's side in the Irish Premiership.

The Hammers have watched Kelly on a number of occasions, but face stiff competition from other top-flight English teams as well as Championship clubs for his signature.

Kelly, who is currently away on international duty with the Northern Ireland Under-19s, signed a professional deal with Coleraine in October.

Northern Ireland underage internationals Michael Forbes and Callum Marshall are already in the West Ham Academy.

Meanwhile, French striker Christy Manzinga is set to leave Linfield as his two-year contract with the club comes to an end.

Manzinga made 58 appearances for the Blues and scored 23 goals, 20 of which came last season when his strong performances in the first two-thirds of the campaign were a major factor in David Healy's men securing their fourth consecutive title.

Linfield have also confirmed that a number of players who joined the club on loan or on short-term contracts have left.

Ahmed Salam has returned to Hull, Eetu Vertainen has gone back to St Johnstone, Jake Hastie has returned to Rangers and Kieron Evans has returned to Cardiff City.