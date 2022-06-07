Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Regan Charles-Cook has left Ross County to join Belgian top-flight side KAS Eupen on a three-year deal.

The Grenada forward, 25, was out of contract after two years with County, where he scored 15 goals.

Charles-Cook finished season 2021-22 as the Scottish Premiership's joint top scorer with Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis on 13 goals.

He previously had spells with Charlton, Solihull Moors, Woking and Gillingham and has four international caps.

