Left-back Leila Ouahabi played 25 Primera Division games for Barcelona this season

Manchester City have signed Spain left-back Leila Ouahabi from Barcelona on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old will join Gareth Taylor's side on 1 July, subject to international clearance.

Apart from a three-year spell at Valencia between 2013 and 2016, Ouahabi joins City after 13 years with the Catalan club.

"Manchester City have always been a team that caught my eye," Ouahabi said.

"I like their style of football so much and the DNA of the club is very exciting."

Ouahabi won the domestic treble and was a Champions League runner up with Barcelona this season.

She was a Champions League winner the season before and, since joining the club's acclaimed La Masia academy in 2007, Ouahabi has won five Primera Division titles, seven Copa de la Reina de Futbol trophies and two Supercopa Femeninas.

"This is going to be a completely different experience for me, and I'm really looking forward to it," she said.

"I want to continue enjoying my football and City are a strong club.

"I also want to keep winning trophies. I like winning and being competitive, and I am coming here to win trophies for City."

Ouahabi has made 46 appearances for Spain since making her senior international debut in 2016. She also scored the winning goal in the Algarve Cup final against Canada in 2017.

Taylor said he was "thrilled" to welcome "a player who has become accustomed to success throughout her career."

He added: "She is a player who we have admired for a long time given her standing in the game. To finally have secured her signature is incredibly exciting.

"We're very much looking forward to seeing her make her mark on the English game."