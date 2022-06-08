Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Ben Garner's Swindon side finished sixth in League Two before losing to losing to Port Vale in the play-off semi-finals

Ben Garner has left Swindon Town to take over as the new Charlton Athletic manager.

The 42-year-old has signed a three-year contract at The Valley.

Garner's Robins lost to Port Vale in the League Two play-off semi-finals this season and were the league's top scorers.

The Addicks have been without a manager since Johnnie Jackson left the club on 3 May.

"It feels fantastic to be here. I'm really pleased and can't wait to get going," Garner told Charlton's website external-link .

"Charlton is a massive football club, both in terms of history and tradition and just as importantly in terms of potential and scope looking forwards."

Charlton began the season with Nigel Adkins at the helm but won only two of their first 13 games before the former Southampton boss was sacked in October.

Former Addicks player Jackson was placed in temporary charge before being handed the permanent job in December after 10 games at the helm.

However, Jackson left the club after a 13th-place finish in League One.

Charlton say Garner "will focus on getting the Addicks playing attacking football".

"Attacking football is what I believe in, that is how I think football should be played and I will be looking to implement that from day one, both home and away," Garner said.

"We want to have the ball as much as possible, creating chances, scoring goals and being on the front foot, playing with lots of energy without the ball.

"I want the team to be positive and confident. I want the fans to enjoy coming to watch us play."

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said: "We are obviously striving for a much better season.

"We will have the best chance of success by creating more chances and scoring more goals than we did last season. Ben's track record for playing attacking football matches that."

Garner is due to link up with his players for pre-season training next Thursday.