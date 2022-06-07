Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Armani Little scored 15 times for Torquay United last season

Forest Green Rovers have signed Torquay United midfielder Armani Little on a two-year-contract.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals in 38 appearances for the Gulls as they finished 11th in the National League.

"This place has a real buzz about it off the back of last season and I can't wait to get involved," he told the club's website external-link .

Forest Green usurped Exeter City to win League Two on a dramatic final day of the season.

A 2-2 draw coupled with Exeter's loss to Port Vale ensured Rovers were promoted to League One as champions.

Little began his career at Oxford United and spent two loan spells at Woking before moving to Torquay in 2019.

