Chris Kirchner has failed to complete a deal for Derby after twice having his period of exclusivity extended

American businessman Chris Kirchner has been given until 17:00 BST on Friday to provide evidence that he can complete the purchase of Derby County.

In the meantime, the club's administrators "have taken the decision to engage with other interested parties as a contingency measure".

The sale and purchase agreement with Kirchner remains in place but will be off if Friday's deadline is not met.

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is among the interested parties.

Kirchner was named preferred bidder on 6 April, but has so far failed to complete the deal after twice having his period of exclusivity extended.

On 16 May he exchanged contracts with joint administrators Quantuma. BBC Sport was told Kirchner expected the deal to be done on Thursday.

"At the time there were a number of outstanding issues, which have now been resolved," said a spokesperson for the joint administrators. "However, certain logistical issues mean that completion has still not taken place.

"We are aware that fans and stakeholders are concerned at the lack of official communications. It is, however, not appropriate for us to comment further on the current position as there is commercial confidentiality which needs to be protected.

"We can, however, confirm that there is a real willingness amongst all parties to complete a deal as soon as possible."

Any evidence provided by Kirchner before Friday's deadline would be subject to approval by the English Football League.

"The EFL is incredibly disappointed with this evening's announcement by Derby County's administrators that Chris Kirchner has failed to complete the purchase of the club," read an EFL statement.

"It is imperative that this issue is resolved as a matter of urgency.

"The league will continue to engage with Quantuma as they now hold discussions with third parties and will support as appropriate the club as it seeks to exit administration."

