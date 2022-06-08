Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Fraser Forster has made 134 Premier League appearances since joining Southampton from Celtic in 2014

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of England goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old was expected to join Spurs once his contract at Southampton expired and has signed a two-year deal.

He made 19 Premier League appearances last season and will replace Pierluigi Gollini as back-up to regular starter Hugo Lloris at Spurs.

Forster, who has six England caps, made 162 appearances for Saints after a move from Celtic for about £10m in 2014.

Although Forster's last international appearance was in 2016, he returned to the squad this March after Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale withdrew.

A product of the Newcastle academy, Forster had loan spells with Stockport County, Bristol Rovers, Norwich City and Celtic before making a permanent move to Parkhead in 2012.

He returned to Celtic on loan for the 2019-20 season, during which he won the Scottish Premiership for a fourth time.

After returning to Southampton, he played in 13 games in 2020-21 and 24 last season.