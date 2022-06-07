Tottenham: Fraser Forster signs two-year deal after free transfer from Southampton
Tottenham have confirmed the signing of England goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer.
The 34-year-old was expected to join Spurs once his contract at Southampton expired and has signed a two-year deal.
He made 19 Premier League appearances last season and will replace Pierluigi Gollini as back-up to regular starter Hugo Lloris at Spurs.
Forster, who has six England caps, made 162 appearances for Saints after a move from Celtic for about £10m in 2014.
Although Forster's last international appearance was in 2016, he returned to the squad this March after Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale withdrew.
A product of the Newcastle academy, Forster had loan spells with Stockport County, Bristol Rovers, Norwich City and Celtic before making a permanent move to Parkhead in 2012.
He returned to Celtic on loan for the 2019-20 season, during which he won the Scottish Premiership for a fourth time.
After returning to Southampton, he played in 13 games in 2020-21 and 24 last season.
