Takumi Minamino was Liverpool's top scorer in domestic cup competitions last season, scoring three goals in the FA Cup and four in the League Cup

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is attracting interest from a number of clubs, with the Reds prepared to sell the Japan international for a fee in the region of £17m.

Leeds, Wolves, Fulham, Southampton and Monaco are understood to be admirers.

Minamino made the move to Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.

The 27-year-old joined Southampton on loan in February 2021 and made 10 appearances before returning to Anfield for the 2021-22 campaign.

As Liverpool's top scorer in domestic cup competitions last season, Minamino played a crucial part in helping Jurgen Klopp's side win the FA Cup and League Cup.

However, he made just 11 appearances in the Premier League as Liverpool finished one point behind Manchester City.

Since joining the club, he has scored 14 times in 55 appearances.