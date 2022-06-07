Last updated on .From the section Derby

Chris Kirchner's attempt to buy financially-stricken club Derby County is expected to collapse.

The American businessman was named as preferred bidder to take the club out of administration on 6 April.

BBC Radio Derby report that Kirchner has failed to close the deal, despite having his period as preferred bidder extended twice.

It is also understood that funds promised by the 34-year-old to pay Derby wages for May have not arrived.

The English Football League conditionally approved the takeover when contracts for the sale of the club had been exchanged on 17 May.

