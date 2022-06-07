Close menu

Germany 1-1 England: 'Jack Grealish should start next game after impressive Munich cameo'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section England

Harry Kane scored his 50th England goal as Jack Grealish's cameo helped change the game

England left it late to show positive intent against Germany in Munich but that significant shift in attitude not only delivered a welcome draw but might also prove instructional for the future.

For too long, Gareth Southgate's side plodded and laboured around the margins of this Uefa Nations League game and looked to be heading for a second straight defeat after the dismal loss to Hungary in Budapest on Saturday.

The kind interpretation would have been that England were leg-weary and mentally fatigued after a gruelling season as they were second best to a Germany team that is decent but hardly vintage.

Germany were looking more like adding to Jonas Hofmann's deflected 50th-minute opener than falling victim to an England equaliser, until the introduction of Manchester City's Jack Grealish for Mason Mount with 18 minutes left released the handbrake.

Southgate has come under scrutiny for conservatism and his substitutions in the past but here he got them right and those he introduced changed the game. It was desperately required as a disjointed England looked like subsiding once more but they got there eventually after those substitutions.

Grealish suddenly had Germany's defenders on the back foot, almost creating a leveller for Kane as he saw his shot somehow kept out by keeper Manuel Neuer. Harry Maguire had a header clawed to safety by Neuer, with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen adding to the width and thrust when he came on for Bukayo Saka and almost played in Raheem Sterling.

England's threat was growing and was realised when Nico Schlotterbeck brought down Kane in the area with two minutes left. It looked like a penalty to the naked eye inside the Allianz Arena as Kane led protests to referee Carlos del Cerro Grande - which almost resulted in a German goal on the counter-attack.

The VAR screen confirmed the first impression, Kane making no mistake for his 50th England goal in 71 appearances, taking him ahead of Sir Bobby Charlton into second place in the standings and only three behind record holder Wayne Rooney.

It was a late shot but a reward for taking the game to Germany rather than the ponderous, stilted stuff that created the occasional problem for Hansi Flick's side but no sustained pressure.

England deserve credit for finding fresh energy late on, mostly down to the efforts of the lively Grealish, who provided real drive on the left flank. He was perhaps unlucky not to get the nod ahead of Chelsea's Mount, who looks jaded as the season moves into June.

Grealish should certainly start England's next game.

Southgate went with a 4-2-3-1 formation and it looks increasingly like Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are cemented as his midfield duo, although this suffered early disruption when the Leeds United player went off injured.

Having taken a point in a fixture that is always competitive and carries meaning, England can travel back for a Molineux double-header against Italy and Hungary feeling a little better about themselves after their first international at Bayern Munich's magnificent Allianz Arena.

England's top scorers

It was fitting that it was captain Kane who came to the rescue, the likelihood growing that he will start England's World Cup campaign against Iran in Qatar in November as his country's greatest goalscorer.

Kane's England scoring record is truly remarkable and while some occasionally shape it around easy hits against the likes of San Marino, no-one should question the Tottenham striker's right to a place in that elite group.

Southgate opted for a back-four here and it did not convince, the long-held fear that they will be vulnerable to attacks of the highest class continuing to linger.

The early injury to Phillips was certainly a blow to Southgate's gameplan as England regrouped after Budapest but it allowed further confirmation of the class of Jude Bellingham, with the midfielder once again playing with assurance way beyond his 19 years.

There was irony in that, for the first hour at least, Germany's best bet was Bayern Munich's 19-year-old Jamal Musiala, who played alongside Bellingham in England's under-15 and under-17 teams before opting to switch allegiance.

He delighted the home fans in the usual boisterous German atmosphere. Musiala looks like one for the future for Germany and one that got away for England.

England looked happy with their point as they acknowledged thousands of travelling supporters perched in the stands in Munich and can certainly go into their final two internationals of this break with morale lifted.

It was, however, too dull, and too scrappy for too long, but the belated power of positive thinking paid off for Southgate and England.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 23:56

    Late game cameos often are impressive, for attackers. Coming on when everyone else is tired. It'll be a different story if he starts.

  • Comment posted by The Crackster, today at 23:56

    McNulty talks about England being "leg-weary and mentally fatigued after a gruelling season," and states the same TWICE in his match report.

    It's pathetic. It's a damn good job the World Cup's NOT being played this summer then, isn't it? How would the poor mites cope?

    I've no doubt come the actual event in Qatar he'll be blaming the rigours of an English winter for their likely early exit.

  • Comment posted by RobinHood, today at 23:54

    Saka useless, Kane past his best. Southgate not close to making the best decisions anymore. The punters said it's a young team developing yet lol I've heard that before. I saw an old team that need a good clear out and new players brought in.

    And I dunno, how about grealish playing full games every game eh Southgate?

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 23:54

    Is that kickball season over at last!!! Please!!!!

  • Comment posted by oottmexa, today at 23:53

    Lots of hoofing,and if you play a back 3 make sure your wingbacks ,come back and help.Nuno got this right . Wolves playing counter attacking football. With a back 3 with Jota and Raul playing in a shearer, and Teddy role . Southgate is clueless and Harry kane saved him.... just giving a comparison of how to play with a back 3 .Doc and Saiss .Helda and Ivan..

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 23:53

    It's not Grealish that should start it's BOWEN.

  • Comment posted by berlingo5, today at 23:52

    Grealish -overrated egoistic trash. Pep was sold a dud. Expect him to be moved on for a loss in the next cpl of years. More of a ball-hogger and attention-seeker than Mahrez.... and that's saying something

    • Reply posted by wade, today at 23:56

      wade replied:
      You have no idea what football is buddy, jack attacks players he can’t do that with England or with pep you watch him shine next year

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomsett , today at 23:51

    I worry more about the defence. Walker was good, as he usually is for England, but we were seriously exposed from time to time. Southgate needs to bring in Lewis Dunk while he still can to marshal the back line.

  • Comment posted by Hound, today at 23:50

    Southgate should go. He’s had 2 failed tournaments, one at home. Hopeless and uninspiring.

  • Comment posted by RobinHood, today at 23:50

    Bizarre he still refuses to give grealish full games. Southgate is letting one if the best players in Europe go to waste and ruin his career. It's time Southgate was handed his part. His best days are behind him.

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 23:49

    People saying Grealish did well just shows how royally awful the other players were.

  • Comment posted by Lul, today at 23:48

    Death, taxes, Southgate picking Mount, Mount invisible, Pickford hoofing it out of touch. Better players on bench or watching on TV. When Southgate finally goes, he won't last a season - if, if - given a EPL job.

  • Comment posted by Risty, today at 23:48

    Most boring international team on the planet.

  • Comment posted by boring bob, today at 23:47

  • Comment posted by RWClarke, today at 23:47

    How many goals and assists has he actually contributed for England though? He's flattering to deceive. We need players who make a meaningful contribution. Bowen and Kane were the gamechangers tonight!

    • Reply posted by wade, today at 23:51

      wade replied:
      Sorry what did Kane do other than score a pen only thing he is good at

  • Comment posted by GatwickGuy, today at 23:47

    McNaulty is assistant manager now?

    Better beebs manage England team and divert FA funds towards public service!

  • Comment posted by eagles2008, today at 23:44

    The scariest part of tonight is that our manager Gareth Southgate doesn’t know the 5 sub rules. He was going to bring on James but had already broken play up 3 times for other subs which were slow.

    The late goal means he has got away with it again.

    Great organiser and manager but dreadful in game tactician and needs somebody to properly support him for in game management.

    • Reply posted by wade, today at 23:53

      wade replied:
      Good manager ??? Ahahaha a good manager is conte buddy Southgate would struggle in the regions league

  • Comment posted by arniebaracus, today at 23:44

    How many more chances is that lame duck Mount going to get, he literally offers nothing

  • Comment posted by Wembley68, today at 23:42

    56 years since we won in 1966. With Southgate it will be another 56 years. Surely he can see Sterling, Walker, Mount, Saka, Phillips, Trippier, Maguire, Bellingham are nowhere near good enough.

    • Reply posted by peopleshernandez, today at 23:45

      peopleshernandez replied:
      I am tired of Bellingham being described as "mature beyond his years". He is average. He was invisible in the game. Got outshone by the young german kid.

