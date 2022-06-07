Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying - Group G
England U21England U213Albania U21Albania U210

England U21s 3-0 Albania U21s: Young Lions qualify for 2023 European Under-21 Championship

Last updated on .From the section England

England goal
Folarin Balogun scored twice at Chesterfield to take his total to six goals for England in their qualifying campaign

England Under-21s beat Albania Under-21s 3-0 to qualify for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship.

The Young Lions went ahead when Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun converted from close range after Gunners team-mate Emile Smith Rowe's low cross.

Balogun then scored with a header after Charlie Cresswell set him up.

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer added a third following a fine run from Everton winger Anthony Gordon before Albania's Armando Dobra was sent off late on.

Dobra, who plays for League One side Ipswich Town, was dismissed for two bookable offences, the second of which saw him trip the impressive Gordon.

England are now three points ahead of the Czech Republic, who only have one match left and would finish below England if the two nations ended on the same points because of the head-to-head rule.

Lee Carsley's side have only dropped two points in eight matches and have two games to go in their qualifying campaign. They defeated Czech Republic home and away - beating them 3-1 at Burnley in November and then 2-1 away from home on Friday.

The 16-team European Championship will take place in Romania and Georgia in June and July 2023, with Belgium, Portugal and Spain also qualified to join holders Germany and both host nations.

It is the ninth successive time England have qualified for the tournament, which is held every two years, however they have not won it since successive titles in 1982 and 1984.

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bursik
  • 12Spence
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 16JohnsonSubstituted forThomasat 83'minutes
  • 17JonesSubstituted forGarnerat 73'minutes
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 61'minutes
  • 18DoyleBooked at 74mins
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 9BalogunBooked at 69minsSubstituted forArcherat 73'minutes
  • 11GordonSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 3Thomas
  • 4Hill
  • 6Garner
  • 7Gibbs-White
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 14Archer
  • 22Trafford
  • 23Lewis-Potter

Albania U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Puja
  • 22Marku
  • 5SelmaniBooked at 40mins
  • 4Bajrami
  • 3Mitaj
  • 8RrapajBooked at 49minsSubstituted forCaraat 61'minutes
  • 21CelhakaSubstituted forSylaat 79'minutes
  • 6KrajaSubstituted forTociat 73'minutes
  • 10DobraBooked at 78mins
  • 20MuciSubstituted forBebeziqiat 80'minutes
  • 14IsmajlgeciSubstituted forKarricaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kalaj
  • 7Cara
  • 9Toci
  • 11Karrica
  • 13Bebeziqi
  • 16Syla
  • 18Muhameti
  • 19Ruci
  • 23Weiper
Referee:
Jan Machalek

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamAlbania U21
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England U21 3, Albania U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England U21 3, Albania U21 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tedi Cara (Albania U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Albania U21. Conceded by Josef Bursik.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Albion Marku (Albania U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Luke Thomas (England U21).

  7. Post update

    Albion Marku (Albania U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Cresswell (England U21).

  9. Post update

    Eljon Toci (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Archer (England U21).

  11. Post update

    Bruno Puja (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Keane Lewis-Potter replaces Anthony Gordon.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Luke Thomas replaces Ben Johnson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania U21. Klevis Bebeziqi replaces Ernest Muci.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania U21. Roy Syla replaces Jurgen Celhaka.

  17. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Armando Dobra (Albania U21) for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Armando Dobra (Albania U21).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! England U21 3, Albania U21 0. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 7th June 2022

  • Finland U21Finland U213Azerbaijan U21Azerbaijan U210
  • Lithuania U21Lithuania U211Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U211
  • Faroe Islands U21Faroe Islands U211Serbia U21Serbia U211
  • Israel U21Israel U212San Marino U21San Marino U210
  • Latvia U21Latvia U210Hungary U21Hungary U212
  • Poland U21Poland U211Germany U21Germany U212
  • Spain U21Spain U217Malta U21Malta U211
  • Netherlands U21Netherlands U216Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U210
  • Liechtenstein U21Liechtenstein U210Portugal U21Portugal U219
  • England U21England U213Albania U21Albania U210

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U21961221101119
2Finland U2196121811719
3Norway U21860222101218
4Austria U21105142213916
5Azerbaijan U2192161122-117
6Estonia U219009028-280

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U21109013292327
2Israel U21106131910919
3Poland U21105322691718
4Hungary U21104241617-114
5Latvia U2110217519-147
6San Marino U2110019034-341

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2188003753224
2Slovakia U2185031810815
3Northern Ireland U218215818-107
4Lithuania U218215722-157
5Malta U2182061025-156
6Football Union of Russia U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2198103923725
2Greece U219522158717
3Iceland U2183321761112
4Belarus U2194051512312
5Cyprus U2193241611511
6Liechtenstein U21100010063-630

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2197203132823
2Switzerland U2197112151622
3Moldova U219324611-511
4Bulgaria U219234910-19
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U218008038-380

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U2186201431120
2R. of Ireland U219612156919
3Sweden U2195222171417
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2110325916-711
5Montenegro U2192251117-68
6Luxembourg U219018223-211

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2187102051522
2Czech Rep U2196121661019
3Kosovo U21832377011
4Slovenia U21824276110
5Albania U219306816-89
6Andorra U218008119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2198102822625
2Ukraine U218611158719
3Serbia U21103341011-112
4Faroe Islands U2110244612-610
5North Macedonia U2110235815-79
6Armenia U219108726-193

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2186201421220
2Denmark U21641183513
3Turkey U21621358-37
4Scotland U21713359-46
5Kazakhstan U217016414-101
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport