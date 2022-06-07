Last updated on .From the section Football

Australia are now 90 minutes away from the World Cup

Australia beat the United Arab Emirates 2-1 to set up a World Cup play-off with Peru next Monday for a place in Qatar.

Jackson Irvine scored the opening goal of the Asian play-off at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, slotting home after good play on the right wing by former Hibernian team-mate Martin Boyle.

Brazil-born Caio Canedo equalised from close range after poor defending.

But Ajdin Hrustic's heavily deflected strike was enough to send Australia into the intercontinental play-off.

The game was played in 33C heat, although the stadium in Al Rayyan has air conditioning.

They meet South Americans Peru at the same venue for a place in the World Cup.

The final World Cup place will be decided on Tuesday when Costa Rica face New Zealand.