Last updated on .From the section League One

Corey O'Keeffe made 43 league appearances last season for Rochdale

League Two champions Forest Green Rovers have signed full-back Corey O'Keeffe from Rochdale.

The 24-year-old initially joined the Dale on loan from Mansfield at the start of last season, before making the move permanent in January.

He made 43 league appearances last term as Rochdale finished 18th.

O'Keeffe becomes Forest Green's first signing of the summer as the club prepares for its maiden season in League One.

"We played against Rochdale twice with Notts County in the FA Cup and Corey was the stand-out player in both games," said Forest Green head coach Ian Burchnall.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.