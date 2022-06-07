Close menu

Isaac Hayden: Newcastle midfielder joins Norwich on season-long loan for 2022-23

Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Isaac Hayden
Isaac Hayden began his career at Arsenal and had a short loan spell at Hull before joining Newcastle for £2.6m in July 2016.

Championship-bound Norwich City have signed midfielder Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United on loan for the 2022-23 season.

The Canaries will then have an obligation to make the deal permanent depending on "performance-related criteria" during the next campaign.

Hayden said he had signed to "help the team get back to the Premier League" following their relegation this term.

The 27-year-old has played 161 times for Newcastle since joining in 2016.

He played 14 times in the Premier League last season, scoring in the 1-1 draw at Brighton in November.

Hayden was also part of the Magpies squad that won the Championship title in 2016-17.

"I am absolutely delighted. This is a fantastic club. Everything is well run, it has got a good infrastructure and the stadium and the fan base is great," Hayden, who becomes head coach Dean Smith's first recruit of the summer, said.external-link

"The head coach was a big factor for me. He called me straight away and saw that I was out of the picture at Newcastle. I had spoken to him a few times before and he always struck me as somebody who was trying to do the right things and doing things very well at football clubs."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport