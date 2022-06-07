Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Jordan Bowery played at Wembley as Mansfield lost to Port Vale in the League Two play-offs

Striker Jordan Bowery has signed a new two-year deal with Mansfield Town, after playing a part in this season's run to the League Two play-off final.

The Nottingham-born 30-year-old scored nine goals in 49 games, including in the play-off semi-final first leg against Northampton.

Bowery, who lists Aston Villa, Crewe and Rotherham among his former clubs, joined from MK Dons in June 2020.

"There's unfinished business here, after last season," Bowery said. external-link

"So I'm delighted to finally sign the new contract, get it over the line and kick on for the next season.

"I had offers elsewhere but there was only one place [to play]."