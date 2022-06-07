Last updated on .From the section Premier League

An investigation is still ongoing into a reported assault on Olsen during the same pitch invasion

A Manchester City fan who ran onto the pitch and taunted Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen on the final day of the season at Etihad Stadium has received a four-year football banning order.

Paul Colbridge, 37, from Salford, approached Olsen after City beat Villa to seal the Premier League title, Manchester Magistrates' Court heard.

Prosecutor Nick Smart said Colbridge had also provoked the away team's fans.

He added the behaviour "encourages others to act in a similar fashion".

Colbridge, of Whitegate Drive, pleaded guilty to going onto a playing area at a football match without lawful authority or excuse. He was also ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £795.

The prosecutor said there had been a marked increase in pitch invasions in the UK since the pandemic.

Representing himself in court, Colbridge told the magistrates: "It was a stupid act and something I regretted immediately.

"To me, it was fuelled by alcohol. The following Monday I sought out someone from the club and sent an apology by email. I also apologised on one of the City forums.

"It was a moment of madness. Pure elation. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I have been going to City for 20-odd years, I'm a season ticket holder and I've never been on the pitch before."

City secured their fourth title in five seasons in dramatic fashion last month after coming from two goals down with 14 minutes remaining to win 3-2 and pip rivals Liverpool to the trophy.

After the final whistle blew, thousands of fans spilled onto the pitch to celebrate while both sets of players were still present.

Chair of the bench Wallace Johnson said to the defendant while imposing the ban: "What you did was deliberate and flagrant.

"You deliberately targeted the Aston Villa players on the pitch. You caused distress and alarm to the players on the pitch, the match officials, the stewards, the fans in the stadium and those watching at home."

Inquiries are ongoing into a reported assault on goalkeeper Olsen during the mass pitch invasion.