Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has announced his retirement from international football despite being part of Steve Clarke's current squad.

The 37-year-old, who has been capped 47 times, was one of four goalkeepers named for the World Cup play-offs and three Nations League fixtures.

But he has decided to end his Scotland career in the wake of last week's World Cup defeat by Ukraine.

"I have thought long and hard about it since," he told the Scottish FA.

"The more I thought about it since the weekend, the more I was convinced it was the right thing to do before we start the Nations League campaign."

Marshall, who signed a two-year contract with Hibernian last month after leaving Queens Park Rangers, said the "overriding factor in my decision" was clearing the way for Motherwell's Liam Kelly and St Johnstone's Zander Clarke to "benefit from the experience of supporting" first-choice Craig Gordon.

"I have memories of playing for Scotland that will last a lifetime, but I also know what it is like as a young goalkeeper to have the opportunity," he said.

The former Celtic, Norwich City, Cardiff City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper made his full international debut in a 2004 in a friendly against Hungary and his final appearance proved to be the defeat by Croatia at last summer's Euro finals.

His penalty shoot-out save to deny Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic in Belgrade famously sealed Scotland's Euro 2020 spot to end a 23-year wait for a major tournament.

He had signed a six-month deal with QPR in January after losing his place with Championship rivals Derby County, only for his domestic season to be ended by injury in March.

'A reliable and reassuring presence'

Marshall: Scotland's hero in Serbia

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, whose side open their Nations League campaign at home to Armenia on Wednesday, believes Marshall still has plenty to offer in the Scottish Premiership.

"Bringing David back in was one of my first decisions when I took the Scotland job and it was an easy one," he said. "He quickly re-established himself in the team, playing a significant part in our qualification for the Euros, not just with that memorable penalty save but by being a reliable and reassuring presence in goal.

"We have been blessed as a nation to have had three top-class goalkeepers compete with each other in the same era in Craig, David and Allan McGregor.

"That's two of the three now retired, but Craig is determined to carry on for as long as he is able to. I respect David's decision, even though I know he still has much to contribute as a goalkeeper at club level."