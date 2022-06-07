Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has announced his retirement from international football despite being part of Steve Clarke's current squad.

The 37-year-old, who has been capped 47 times, was one of four goalkeepers named for the World Cup play-offs and three Nations League fixtures.

But he has decided to end his Scotland career ahead of Wednesday's visit by Armenia in Nations League Group B1.

His penalty save in Serbia famously sealed Scotland's Euro 2020 spot.

Marshall signed a two-year contract with Hibernian last month.

The former Celtic goalkeeper became a Scotland hero due to his shootout heroics in November 2020.

With Scotland and Serbia going to spot-kicks in Belgrade to decide who would clinch a place at the European Championship finals, Marshall's fine save to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic ended the Tartan Army's 23-year wait for a major tournament.

He had signed a six-month deal with Queens Park Rangers in January after losing his place with Championship rivals Derby County, only for his domestic season to be ended by injury in March.

The former Celtic, Norwich City, Cardiff City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper made his full international debut on 18 August 2004 in a friendly against Hungary.

He had a long-standing rivalry with Craig Gordon and Allan McGregor for the national side.