Dale Taylor made his senior Northern Ireland debut against Lithuania last year

Northern Ireland finished their Euro Under-21 qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw after Lithuania equalised late in added time in Alytus.

Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor slotted into the bottom corner to put the visitors in front on 17 minutes.

It was an impressive Northern Ireland display and Ciaran McGuckin hit the woodwork before Lithuania levelled six minutes into added time.

Artemijus Tutyskinas tapped home from close range to make it all-square.

The result moves John Schofield's side up from fifth to third in Group C.

Northern Ireland were aiming to bounce back from a 6-0 hammering at the hands of the leaders Spain in Larne on Friday and they bossed the first half in southern Lithuania.

John Schofield was appointed Northern Ireland U21 manager last year

The opener came from a wayward home pass with Taylor cutting inside his marker before sending a low shot past keeper Gustas Baliutavicius.

Taylor failed to connect with a low cross a minute later before seeing his shot deflected just wide after being set up by Chris McKee.

Lithuania rarely threatened although it required a good save from Dermot Mee to deny Armandas Kucys in a one-on-one.

The hosts improved in the second half - Tutyskinas headed narrowly wide from a corner before Tomas Kalinauskas failed to find the target when perfectly placed.

Northern Ireland threatened on the counter-attack as Lithuania chased an equaliser late in the game.

McGuckin's audacious long-range chip hit the post before fellow substitute John McGovern was sent clear but his effort was kept out by Baliutavicius.

Five minutes of added time were signalled but it had moved beyond that when a deep ball was turned across goal and Tutyskinas got the final touch to take it over the line.