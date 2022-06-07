Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Myles Hippolyte joined Stockport from Scunthorpe in January

Stockport County winger Myles Hippolyte has signed a new two-year-deal with the National League champions.

The 27-year-old joined County from League Two Scunthorpe on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

He made 20 appearances in all competitions for Dave Challinor's side.

"Myles is an athletic and technical player that fits our way of playing, and has the versatility to perform a number of roles," said Stockport director of football Simon Wilson.

"Following his excellent contribution, and having made a home at County, we are delighted to secure Myles for an additional two years where we hope and expect the relationship to go from strength to strength."

Stockport finished last term top of the fifth tier and will return to the Football League for the first time in 11 years next season.