Centre-back and captain Elliott Moore scored once for Oxford United last season

Oxford United captain Elliott Moore has signed a new three-year deal with the League One club.

Moore, 25, joined the U's in 2019 from Leicester City, having began his career with the Foxes.

The defender has been a regular fixture for Karl Robinson's side, making 123 appearances for the club over the past three campaigns.

Oxford activated a one-year extension in Moore's existing contract to keep him at the club for next season.

"I am more than happy here and have felt at home since the very first day I stepped through the door," he said.

"We have gone so close to winning promotion over the last few years and we are determined to be up there and get the job done this time around.

"It's good to get it sorted and now I'm looking forward to coming back for pre-season."