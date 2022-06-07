Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough went into this month's Nations League games targeting a maximum 12 points from the four fixtures

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has told his players to be braver as they attempt to end the country's 12-game winless run in the Nations League.

Baraclough's side drew 0-0 in Cyprus on Sunday after opening the campaign with Thursday's 1-0 home defeat by Greece.

Next up is Thursday's game against Kosovo in Pristina.

"I've said to them about making mistakes, get on with it. If it's in the final third, it's not a problem. You've got to take risks," he said.

Northern Ireland's play in their two games over the past week has appeared disjointed and lacking in energy.

With regulars such as the injured Stuart Dallas, Josh Magennis, Corry Evans and Craig Cathcart missing the four June fixtures, Baraclough handed a full debut to Manchester City teenager Shea Charles in Cyprus while Conor McMenamin and Brodie Spencer also earned first caps off the bench.

'It's not an easy fix'

All three performed creditably but Baraclough believes the the combination of attempting to integrate new faces and the lack of recent football for so many members of his squad hindered Northern Ireland against Greece and Cyprus.

"It's not an easy fix," the manager said.

"I can see when things break down, it's frustrating, it's basic stuff and it has a knock-on effect on confidence when it happens and you see that building in the players."

Prior to the campaign, Baraclough said that he was targeting a maximum 12 points from the opening four games but a defeat on Thursday by the side managed by former France great Alain Giresse would leave Northern Ireland woefully short of the boss' lofty ambition.

Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery insists that the squad are determined to take out their frustrations on Kosovo.

"We want to use the hurt from not beating Cyprus to get the three points," Lavery said.

Glentoran's Conor McMenamin was among three players who made Northern Ireland debuts in Sunday's 0-0 draw in Cyprus

The former Linfield player was a 77th-minute substitute against Cyprus and needed only a couple of minutes to curl a shot narrowly wide, but it was the hosts who had the better chances before Ali McCann missed from point-blank range in the final moments.

"We were disappointed we did not come away with the win. We just couldn't get that finishing touch," added the 23-year-old.

"It takes time to integrate players. However, I feel like we are moving forward and we are looking forward to the game against Kosovo.

"We are confident that we are gelling more and more as time goes on and hopefully the wins will come with it. There is loads of young talent coming through."

Kosovo will be without Manchester City goalkeeper Aro Muric and Fidan Alti after both were sent off in a 1-0 loss to Greece on Sunday, a setback after they won 2-0 against Cyprus in their opening fixture.

Even so, manager Giresse has a number of talented players to call upon, including Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani, Norwich winger Milot Rashica and Mallorca forward Vedat Muriqi.