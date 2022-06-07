Last updated on .From the section Kelty Hearts

John Potter was coaching at Queen's Park last season

Kelty Hearts have appointed John Potter as their new manager.

The former St Mirren, Dunfermline Athletic and Clyde defender replaces Kevin Thomson, who resigned after Kelty lifted the Scottish League 2 title.

The 42-year-old Potter had 20 games in charge of Dunfermline in season 2014-15 and later assisted Jack Ross at Sunderland and Hibernian.

More recently, he coached at Queen's Park, who won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Kelty will play Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Albion Rovers, Cove Rangers and Livingston in next month's League Cup first-round group stage. They begin their first-ever League 1 campaign on 31 July, with fixtures still to be announced.

The New Central Park side won a place in the SPFL via the pyramid play-offs in 2021 and secured back-to-back promotions by winning League 2 in March.