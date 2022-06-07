Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen were locked in talks with Liverpool on Tuesday night over Pittodrie right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18. (Sun) external-link

The proposed deal for Ramsay could be completed this week with the player awaiting permission to travel south for a medical and agree personal terms. (Record) external-link

Ramsay is "destined for big things", says former Aberdeen defender Phil McGuire.(Record) external-link

Signing defender Liam Scales from Celtic would be an ideal scenario for Aberdeen, says former Pittodrie captain Willie Miller.(Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, out of contract following four years with Dundee United, is a Celtic target after their stopper Vasilis Barkas joined Utrecht on loan. (Mail) external-link

Robby McCrorie is "much better than being the number three" goalkeeper at Rangers, says former Ibrox stopper Cammy Bell.(Sun) external-link

Rangers will reportedly have to pay £4.5m to turn James Sands' loan from New York City into a permanent deal next summer. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi reveals he almost gave up on football earlier in his career. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

John Park, previously with Celtic, is expected to leave his head of recruitment role at Blackburn Rovers.(Sun) external-link